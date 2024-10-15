Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BATS:BLKC) Stock Price Up 2.4% – Here’s Why

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BATS:BLKC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.22 and last traded at $22.16. Approximately 1,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.64.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF alerts:

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF ( BATS:BLKC Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 2.00% of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BLKC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The investment objective of this Fund is to provide investors with a total return, taking into account both capital and income returns, which reflects the return of the NYSE FactSet Global Blockchain Technologies Capped Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.