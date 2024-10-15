Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BATS:BLKC) Stock Price Up 2.4% – Here’s Why

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BATS:BLKC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.22 and last traded at $22.16. Approximately 1,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.64.
Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.60.
Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF
Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BLKC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The investment objective of this Fund is to provide investors with a total return, taking into account both capital and income returns, which reflects the return of the NYSE FactSet Global Blockchain Technologies Capped Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.