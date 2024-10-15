Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF) Trading Up 182.6% – Here’s Why

Frontier Developments plc (OTC:FRRDF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 182.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.50 and last traded at $32.50. 45 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $11.50.
Frontier Developments Stock Up 182.6 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.50.
About Frontier Developments
Frontier Developments Plc engages in the development of videogames. The company was founded by David John Braben on January 28, 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
