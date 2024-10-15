LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Shares Up 3.4% – Time to Buy?

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 126,369 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,037,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

LianBio Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31.

LianBio Company Profile

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and meibomian gland disease; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor and NX-13 for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

