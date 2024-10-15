Numinus Wellness (OTCMKTS:LKYSF) Trading Down 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

Numinus Wellness Inc (OTCMKTS:LKYSF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.48. 532,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 522,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Numinus Wellness Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

About Numinus Wellness

Numinus Wellness, Inc operates as a Canadian health care company empowering healing and wellness through the development and delivery of safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies for mental illness, substance abuse and trauma. The Numinus model comprises psychedelic production, clinical research and clinical care, with a Health Canada-licenced research facility, seasoned medical team and growing network of clinics.

