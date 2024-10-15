Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Short Interest Down 9.2% in September

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the September 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ADVM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $4.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.21. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.58. Sell-side analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 85,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $613,470.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,268,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,216,657.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 10,419.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 30,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $443,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 301.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 81,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

