Short Interest in Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Declines By 10.6%

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 352,200 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the September 15th total of 394,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Aadi Bioscience Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of AADI stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75. Aadi Bioscience has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $52.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 million. Aadi Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 274.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aadi Bioscience will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AADI shares. TD Cowen downgraded Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler cut Aadi Bioscience from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered Aadi Bioscience from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

In other Aadi Bioscience news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 40,000 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $68,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,171,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,338.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,756 shares of company stock worth $117,893. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 352,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 34,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa.

