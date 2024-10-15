Short Interest in Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Declines By 10.6%

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 352,200 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the September 15th total of 394,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Aadi Bioscience Trading Up 4.9 %
Shares of AADI stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75. Aadi Bioscience has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $52.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.70.
Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 million. Aadi Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 274.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aadi Bioscience will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aadi Bioscience
Insider Activity
In other Aadi Bioscience news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 40,000 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $68,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,171,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,338.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,756 shares of company stock worth $117,893. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aadi Bioscience
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 352,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 34,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.
About Aadi Bioscience
Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aadi Bioscience
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.