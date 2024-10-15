Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the September 15th total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 676,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 85.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after buying an additional 1,441,503 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 729,750 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 790.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 409,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 363,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACET shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Adicet Bio Trading Down 0.7 %

ACET stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. Adicet Bio has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $113.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.79.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.