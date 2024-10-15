Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:ABLLL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:ABLLL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the September 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ABLLL stock opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.71.

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6172 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th.

