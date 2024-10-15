AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Short Interest Up 12.9% in September

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 860,900 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the September 15th total of 762,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ ACIU opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. AC Immune has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $315.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.25.
AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 million. Analysts predict that AC Immune will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ACIU. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.
AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.
