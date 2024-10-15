AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Short Interest Up 12.9% in September

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 860,900 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the September 15th total of 762,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

AC Immune Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. AC Immune has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $315.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.25.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 million. Analysts predict that AC Immune will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AC Immune by 26.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 652,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 136,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in AC Immune by 294.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 439,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 328,312 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in AC Immune by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AC Immune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in AC Immune during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACIU. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

