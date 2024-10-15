Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,740,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the September 15th total of 130,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $231.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. Apple has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $247.61 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Melius Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total transaction of $50,275,897.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,269,202.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 517,924 shares of company stock worth $114,786,399 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 17.9% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31,278 shares in the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in Apple by 88.9% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

