Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Short Interest Up 16.2% in September

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,620,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the September 15th total of 8,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $6,723,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,447,741.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,495 shares of company stock valued at $20,794,658. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1,534.0% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 27,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,419 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $1,109,000. Trust Co of the South acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $236.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $244.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.40 and a 200-day moving average of $220.34. The company has a market capitalization of $117.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

