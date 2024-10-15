ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Short Interest Up 16.8% in September

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the September 15th total of 165,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ACNB Trading Down 0.4 %

ACNB stock opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. ACNB has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.68.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.66 million. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 25.62%. Analysts expect that ACNB will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ACNB Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. ACNB’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group upgraded ACNB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACNB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 83.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 253,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. 32.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

