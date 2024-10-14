Clarius Group LLC Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 795,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 48,456 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,349,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,039,000 after purchasing an additional 59,082 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Ford Motor by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 955,129 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after buying an additional 75,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.72.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $10.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.