KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Position Increased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $1,001,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 352.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,444,000 after purchasing an additional 111,881 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,342,742,000 after buying an additional 11,134,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 19.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,037,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,355,000 after buying an additional 171,902 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR stock opened at $135.59 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $53.72 and a one year high of $135.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 15.70%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

