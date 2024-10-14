Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 4,581 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,350 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Devon Energy from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

NYSE:DVN opened at $42.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average of $46.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

