Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $385,000 Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 475.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAA. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $91,868,000. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 550.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 647,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,270,000 after buying an additional 547,607 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,633,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,515,000 after buying an additional 393,067 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 662,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,424,000 after buying an additional 342,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 176.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 339,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,356,000 after acquiring an additional 216,610 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.91.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $153.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $167.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.27%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

