Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network lessened its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 247.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,933. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLT. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.95.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE HLT opened at $238.13 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.36 and a fifty-two week high of $239.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.40 and a 200-day moving average of $212.52. The stock has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

