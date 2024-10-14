Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 497.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 764.2% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 240,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 73,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 355.4% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 12,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $551.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $546.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.09. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $474.46 and a 52-week high of $579.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

