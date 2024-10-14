Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 21,097 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 93.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,097 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 78,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Up 2.3 %

AMGN stock opened at $328.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $176.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.70 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $326.06 and a 200-day moving average of $310.92.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.30.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

