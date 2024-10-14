Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $258,000 Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,693 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 179.5% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LUV. Barclays boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.02.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

NYSE:LUV opened at $30.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.17. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Rakesh Gangwal bought 643,788 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.98 per share, for a total transaction of $19,300,764.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,606,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,117,203.78. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

