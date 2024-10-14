Clarius Group LLC Sells 529 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 84.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 77.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in PG&E in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in PG&E by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In other PG&E news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $707,170.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,168.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Performance

PCG opened at $19.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $20.65.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

PG&E Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.