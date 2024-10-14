Brookstone Capital Management Has $483,000 Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Carrier Global from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carrier Global from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $81.61 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $82.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.44.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

