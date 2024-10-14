Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $554,000 Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 93.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,370 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $474.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $361.02 and a fifty-two week high of $483.36.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,996. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

