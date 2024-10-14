Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 2,456 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 258.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 8.7% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $3,466,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6.9% in the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 25.4% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 13,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $2,885,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 693,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,102,994.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,797.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $2,885,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 693,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,102,994.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,557,897 shares of company stock valued at $170,095,115 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Trade Desk from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Trade Desk from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.05.

Trade Desk Trading Up 1.9 %

TTD opened at $117.90 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $118.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 235.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

