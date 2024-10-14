Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $62.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.33. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4773 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%.

UL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UL

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.