Simplicity Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 93.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 204,556 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 15,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Mainsail Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $40.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.23. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

