Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock Position Lessened by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,363.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD opened at $1,450.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,421.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,391.38. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,546.93. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 575.61% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,514. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,459.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.