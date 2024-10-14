Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2,685.3% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,512. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $35.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $39.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.88. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

