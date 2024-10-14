VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 95.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551,329 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,674,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755,553 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 67,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728,903 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in VICI Properties by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,528,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,793 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,632,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,073,000 after buying an additional 201,899 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,426,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,163,000 after buying an additional 251,313 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $32.55 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.93.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 68.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

