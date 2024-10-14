Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 2,762 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of APP stock opened at $147.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.78. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $34.45 and a one year high of $147.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Insider Activity

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 84.16% and a net margin of 20.89%. AppLovin’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 72,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $5,472,193.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,164,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,121,489.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 60,615 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $4,826,772.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,458 shares in the company, valued at $20,262,490.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 72,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $5,472,193.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,164,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,121,489.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 610,094 shares of company stock worth $51,022,478. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on APP shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on AppLovin from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on AppLovin

About AppLovin

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.