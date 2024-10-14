Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 41.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Marriott International by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.65.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $262.63 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.75 and a 1 year high of $264.14. The company has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 25.20%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

