Cwm LLC Trims Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.85.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at $9,645,755.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $155.09 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.34 and a twelve month high of $171.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.81.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

