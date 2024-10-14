Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 241 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $236.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.80 and a 200 day moving average of $218.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $243.48.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Travelers Companies's quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.89.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

