Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 6,000 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 62.7% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 323.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 88.9% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ARCC opened at $21.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average is $20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.27 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 59.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ARCC. UBS Group raised Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Compass Point raised Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

