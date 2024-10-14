Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,902 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,027,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,740,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 17,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,416,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,891,000 after acquiring an additional 421,161 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,652.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.4 %

BK opened at $74.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.66 and a 12 month high of $76.15.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.