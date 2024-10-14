Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases 783 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 65.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,887,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $744,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,675,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total transaction of $561,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at $16,598,352.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,544 shares in the company, valued at $19,675,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $1,339,400. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

NYSE RNR opened at $275.55 on Monday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $188.24 and a 52-week high of $283.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.54 and a 200-day moving average of $235.14.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.88 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 27.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 40.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $262.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RNR

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.