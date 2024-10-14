Simplicity Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 68.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 541,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,941,000 after purchasing an additional 203,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,919,008,000 after purchasing an additional 170,620 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $28,739,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 187.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,305,000 after purchasing an additional 111,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,618,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,204,000 after purchasing an additional 111,364 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSK opened at $268.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.32 and a 52 week high of $287.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.49. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 252.11%. The firm had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 29.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.69.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

