Simplicity Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $96.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.11. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.79 and a 1-year high of $97.90.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

