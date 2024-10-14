Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 180 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 538.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,375 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 11,647.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,459 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Humana by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $532,564,000 after purchasing an additional 774,085 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,813,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 255.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 620,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,241,000 after purchasing an additional 446,124 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on HUM shares. Bank of America downgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $376.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $519.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.33.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $258.07 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $213.31 and a one year high of $530.54. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $324.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.20.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.