Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 1,809 iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSG. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $133.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.71 and a fifty-two week high of $133.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.81.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2513 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

