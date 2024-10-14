Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 421 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $91.59 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $91.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.2566 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

