Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $396,000 Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 361.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadence Bank raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $86.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.79 and its 200-day moving average is $77.07. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $87.90.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

