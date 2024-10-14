Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by jvl associates llc

jvl associates llc grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of jvl associates llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 107,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.4% during the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 4,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,092 shares of company stock worth $35,644,136. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

GOOGL opened at $163.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.86. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.