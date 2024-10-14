Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1,842.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 21,368 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth about $2,656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,799,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $689,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 21.8% in the first quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 75,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,731,000 after acquiring an additional 13,568 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.15.

Five Below stock opened at $93.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $830.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

