Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $327,000 Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHRW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,215,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,082,346,000 after acquiring an additional 177,119 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,486,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $874,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,158 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13,682.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,662,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,193 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,528,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,837,000 after buying an additional 526,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,755,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after buying an additional 68,491 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHRW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $110.17 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $110.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.66.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 98.02%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,979,372.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

