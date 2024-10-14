Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 261.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 40.0% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $633.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.86.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.9 %

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $637.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $595.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $556.92. The stock has a market cap of $81.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $362.49 and a 52 week high of $640.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

