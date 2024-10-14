Wedmont Private Capital Buys Shares of 208 Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 199.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,123 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth $131,014,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 74.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,920,000 after purchasing an additional 86,975 shares during the last quarter. Mad River Investors lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 199.2% in the first quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 100,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,921,000 after buying an additional 66,663 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1,541.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,228,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,058.42 on Monday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $467.62 and a 1 year high of $1,070.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $866.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $741.53.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.35 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 66.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.35 earnings per share.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

