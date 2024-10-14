Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $260,000 in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 6,288.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,482,000 after acquiring an additional 49,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth about $3,122,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $589.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $580.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $571.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.44. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $497.36 and a 52-week high of $654.62.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($0.12). Chemed had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.63, for a total transaction of $1,139,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,229,828.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.35, for a total value of $975,296.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,159.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.63, for a total value of $1,139,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,229,828.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,144 shares of company stock worth $5,264,839. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chemed

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.