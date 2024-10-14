Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 546.3% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,253,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,899 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,815,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7,608.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,874,000 after acquiring an additional 824,843 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,749,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,235,000 after acquiring an additional 414,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 178.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 639,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,185,000 after buying an additional 409,522 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS opened at $190.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.25. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.44.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

