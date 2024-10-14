Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,942,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,027,000 after purchasing an additional 46,240 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 337.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 224,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,014,000 after purchasing an additional 172,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 2,077.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 138,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,459,000 after buying an additional 131,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

KWR stock opened at $161.60 on Monday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $138.67 and a 1-year high of $221.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.90 and its 200 day moving average is $176.18.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $463.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

